Activists call attention to dangers Black women, children face daily, unsolved missing persons cases

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A small group of activists, faith leaders, U.S. congressmen and the family of a young recent sexual assault victim gathered Wednesday to call attention to the dangers facing women and children in Chicago.

Lissey Wakefield said it's been almost three weeks since her 11-year-old daughter was sexually assaulted and nearly abducted, and in the wake of that attack there has only been fear and confusion.

The group, which includes Rep. Bobby Rush and Rep. Danny Davis, gathered in the South Side alley where the girl was attacked to once again raise awareness about violence against people of color, especially women and children.

"I am one of those who have had the unfortunate experience of having lost a grandson," Rep. Davis said.

The group's call to the community for action is an effort to bring attention to what they said is the increasing number of Black girls, teens and women in the Chicago area who are going missing.

Rev. Ira Acree's teenage cousin Jasmin disappeared without a trace in 2008.

"We've missed high school graduations and proms and college days. She was a student and we miss that," he said.

The coalition said that according to the National Crime Information Center, about 250,000 women and teenage girls are reported missing every year in the United States. Of that, more than 30% are Black.

"You really have to work together to make this work," said retired CPD detective Gerald Hamilton. "The village is broken."

The group wants police to solve more of these cases, and a seat at the decision-making table with law enforcement at every level. They said no community is safe until all communities are safe.