Chicago attempted robbery: Woman arrested after taking bag of money from armored truck outside bank

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police said a woman tried to steal a bag of money from an armored truck parked outside a bank in Edgewater Monday.

Police said shortly before 12:30 p.m., the woman approached an armored truck outside a Chase Bank branch in the 5700-block of North Broadway and took a bag containing an unknown amount of cash from a guard as he was attempting to make a delivery. She then fled.

She was taken into custody by police in the 1100-block of West Grandville, police said. The bag was recovered.

Police said a citizen saw the incident and called them, which helped them find the woman and the money.

Charges are pending, CPD said.

