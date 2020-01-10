Chicago Auto Show 2020 at McCormick Place, Feb. 8-17

SEE ALSO: DIRECTIONS & PARKING | FAQ | MULTIMEDIA
TICKETS: https://tickets.drivechicago.com/
WEBSITE: http://www.chicagoautoshow.com/
LOCATION: McCormick Place, 2301 S. King Drive, Chicago, IL 60616
PUBLIC SHOW HOURS: Saturday, Feb. 8 - Monday, Feb. 17: 10 a.m. - 10 p.m.; Monday, Feb. 17: 10 a.m. - 8 p.m.
ADMISSION
Tickets can be purchased online or at McCormick Place ticket booths during show days. Booths will close one hour before the show closes.
- Adults: $13
- Seniors (age 62 and older): $8
- Children (age 7-12): $8
- Children age 6 and younger can enter for free with a paying adult. Family members only.
- School and group ticket discounts are also available.
EXHIBITS
Nearly 1,000 vehicles will be on display at this year's Chicago Auto Show. Exhibits will include:
- Multiple world and North American introductions
- A complete range of domestic and imported passenger cars and trucks
- Sport utility vehicles
- Experimental or concept cars
- Auto accessories
- Competition vehicles and project
- Antique and collector cars
SPECIAL DAYS
- Thursday and Friday, Feb. 6-7: Media Preview
- Friday, Feb. 7: First Look for Charity
- Monday, Feb. 10: Sports Team Pride Day. Wear a Chicago team jersey for discounted admission.
- Tuesday, Feb. 11: Women's Day. Women are admitted for $7. Manufacturers present special women-oriented programs on the purchase and lease of cars and maintenance.
- Wednesday, Feb. 12-Friday, Feb. 14: Chicago Auto Show Food Drive. Patrons who bring three cans of food will receive a coupon for $8 admission. All food will be donated to A Safe Haven Foundation.
- Friday, Feb. 14: Telemundo Hispanic Heritage Day.
- Monday, Feb. 17: Family Day
SPECIAL EVENTS
Special appearances and events take place every day. See the Event Schedule for up-to-date listings.
ACCESSIBILITY
McCormick Place is easily reached by car or public transportation. Extensive shuttle bus service from all area parking lots to and from McCormick Place. Weekend-only shuttle service from the Millennium Park and East Monroe underground garages. Shuttles stop in 10-15 minute intervals near Columbus/Upper and Lower Randolph and at Gate 3 at McCormick Place.
Scooter and Wheelchair rentals are available by contacting Scootaround toll-free at (888) 441-7575.
Scooter rentals are $50.00 a day and wheelchair rentals are $20.00 a day. Scootaround accepts all major credit cards. Scootaround is located at Gate 4 of McCormick Place (west end of the Grand Concourse). While Scootaround will make every effort to accommodate all needs, you are encouraged to reserve in advance.