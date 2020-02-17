chicago auto show

Chicago Auto Show 2020 wraps up at McCormick Place Monday

By
CHICAGO (WLS) -- It's the last day of the Chicago Auto Show Monday at McCormick Place, and they're saving best for last with Family Day, a day for cars, for fun and for tradition.

Everything from interactive displays to special performances and games. Celebrities are at the show, with Ford V Ferrari stunt driver Darren Law signing free posters at the Turtle Wax exhibit to celebrate the movie's release on Digital, 4K, Blu-ray and DVD. Ford V Ferrari was his first major movie stunt role-he was brought in because of his background as a race driver at Daytona and Le Mans.

EMBED More News Videos

It's the last day of the Chicago Auto Show Monday at McCormick Place, and they're saving best for last with Family Day, a day for cars, for fun and for tradition.



"They have cameras outside the track, multiple cars with multiple apparatuses, cars that are specifically built for filming, it's just a bunch of tubes, it doesn't even look like a car," Law said. "It's a different type of discipline to purposely lock up the brakes, skid and slid and spin. Normally, we don't do that type of stuff."

Some must-sees on the last day: Subaru's exhibit takes you to the national parks, with a digital backdrop, park benches, trees, birds chirping and an occasional geyser!

EMBED More News Videos

The Chicago Auto Show wraps up Monday and Roz checks out Subaru, which has partnered with the National Parks Foundation.



"We actually help them with their environmental stewardship. We have expertise in that area because we are a zero landfill facility," said Subaru exhibit manager Miles Greadington.

And don't forget the puppy adoptions. More than 25 pups have found their forever home through the Auto Show! For speed, check out the revised Chevy Corvette

"You've got to check out the redesigned Corvette, it's gorgeous it is fast, it is something to behold," said Cars.com Editor-In-Chief Jennifer Newman.

EMBED More News Videos

The Chicago Auto Show wraps up Monday and it is also Family Day.



Don't miss the Ford Mach E, the all-electric SUV, and kids of all ages flock to the test tracks, Camp Jeep in particular. It's the closest thing to a roller coaster at the show!

WATCH THE FULL 2020 CHICAGO AUTO SHOW SPECIAL
EMBED More News Videos

North America's largest auto show is showcasing nearly 1,000 vehicles in Chicago Saturday.



ABC 7 is a proud sponsor of the Chicago Auto Show.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
automotivechicagonear south sidechicago auto showcar
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CHICAGO AUTO SHOW
Runners take over the Chicago Auto Show with first ever Honda Miles Per Hour Race
'Lost Corvettes' and more at Chicago Auto Show
Women's Day at Chicago Auto Show
Sports Team Pride Day at Chicago Auto Show
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Gov. Pritzker releases Phase 3 reopening guidelines
2 CPD officers injured while breaking up large crowd in Englewood
36 shot, 9 fatally so far in Chicago Memorial Day weekend shootings
Manhunt underway for UConn senior suspected in two murders
Minooka man facing charges for grabbing reporter during broadcast: police
Man, 35, found dead in Lawndale house fire ID'd: police
Caught on camera: Dog jumps out second-floor window
Show More
Memorial Day events in Chicago area going virtual, including annual WOOGMS Parade
Trump threatens to pull RNC from NC, says gov. 'in shutdown mood'
Here's what will reopen next in Chicago - and when
Where is coronavirus in IL? Check zip code tracker map
El Paso survivor turns 1, months after deadly shooting
More TOP STORIES News