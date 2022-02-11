CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Chicago Auto Show will hold a special preview known as the First Look For Charity Friday night.
The black-tie charity gala is one of Chicago's largest single-day fundraisers. Since 1992, it has raised more than $56 million for local charities.
The gala runs from 7-11 p.m. on the showroom floor at McCormick Place.
ABC7 Chicago to present '2022 Chicago Auto Show' live, Saturday, Feb. 12 at 6 p.m.
The Chicago Auto Show runs from February 12-21, with hours from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. each day except the final day, which runs from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Tickets are $15 for adults, $10 for seniors aged 62 and older, $10 for children 4-12 and children 3 and under are free when accompanied by a paying adult.
Masks are required for all attendees age 2 and over, except when eating or drinking. Proof of COVID vaccination is not required for admission, but is required for designated food and beverage areas.
2022 Chicago Auto Show to hold annual First Look For Charity at McCormick Place
Show opens to public Saturday with tickets available online
CHICAGO AUTO SHOW
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News