2022 Chicago Auto Show to hold annual First Look For Charity at McCormick Place

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Chicago Auto Show will hold a special preview known as the First Look For Charity Friday night.The black-tie charity gala is one of Chicago's largest single-day fundraisers. Since 1992, it has raised more than $56 million for local charities.The gala runs from 7-11 p.m. on the showroom floor at McCormick Place.The Chicago Auto Show runs from February 12-21, with hours from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. each day except the final day, which runs from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.Tickets are $15 for adults, $10 for seniors aged 62 and older, $10 for children 4-12 and children 3 and under are free when accompanied by a paying adult.Masks are required for all attendees age 2 and over, except when eating or drinking. Proof of COVID vaccination is not required for admission, but is required for designated food and beverage areas.