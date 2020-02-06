Chicago Auto Show: Sneak peek inside Concept & Technology Garage

CHICAGO (WLS) -- ABC7 got a first look Wednesday at some of new vehicles that will be featured at the upcoming Chicago Auto Show. Roz Varon was at the Concept & Technology Garage today, test driving a few cars herself!From fast and fun to family-friendly and trend-setting, we got a sneak preview of dozens of vehicles that everyone will be talking about at the Chicago Auto Show, including the highly-anticipated Mustang Mach E, Ford's first all-electric vehicle."It's the most technologically advanced car that Ford has ever done, with things like over the air updates, we'll be able to constantly update the vehicle for the owner - even fix the car," said Dave Pericak, Ford director of icons. "If there's something we feel needs to be addressed with that, we can do it all over the air now."The Mach E is quiet, but powerful, has all-wheel drive and a 300-mile range. It will be available later this year.At the other end of the spectrum is the Shelby GT 500. You want power? It's 760 horsepower, 0 to 60 in just over 3 seconds.The 2020 Dodge Durango SRT 392 will be seen for the first time in Chicago with new factory appearance packages and a powerful punch behind that style."This vehicle with its 475 horsepower, it'll do zero to sixty in 4.4 seconds, half a mile in 12.9 seconds and it can tow up to 87-hundred pounds," said Paul Tyll, Dodge Durango brand manager.Dodge is also showing its muscle! The 2020 Charger GT All Wheel Drive has a V6 engine, performance hood and steering wheel. Right next to it, in Frostbite blue..."So here we have the 2020 Dodge Challenger RT Scat Pack Wide Body. You'll see it has big fender flares on it to cover the wheels and tires," said Ashton Munoz, Dodge Charger brand manager.Kia says there's still a demand for sedans showing off their refreshed 2020 Cadenza alongside their newest introduction into the popular SUV market."This is our brand new SUV the Seltos," said Neil Dunlop, PR manager for Kia Motors America. "It's in between the Sol and the Sportage in terms of size."It has available all-wheel drive, plenty of style, and is loaded with safety features from driver assist to rear occupancy alert - which delivers a warning and a chime to check the rear seat so you don't leave anybody behind.There are two more days of previews before the Chicago Auto Show opens to the public on Saturday.