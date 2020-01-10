Chicago Auto Show's First Look for Charity serves up great food for a good cause

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Buying a ticket to the Chicago Auto Show's First Look for Charity guarantees early access to the nation's largest and oldest auto show while also helping 18 local charities.Attendees get up-close to all of the sweet rides across more than a million square feet at McCormick Place, and, even better, you won't have to worry about the big crowds that come once the show opens to the public the next day.From black truffle mac 'n' cheese bites to classic car macarons, organizers say you can indulge in nearly 80 tasty dishes plus an array of beverages at the Chicago Auto Show's annual First Look for Charity."We'll have 12 chefs preparing three different types of tacos," said Sam Gray, owner of Catered by Design."It's relaxing. You got a cocktail, you got some food, you're not fighting the bigger crowds," said Tony Guido, Chairman of the Chicago Auto Show.The black tie affair is a lot of fun and does a lot of good for 18 local charities."It goes for families that need assistance, it goes for military, it goes to a lot of different sources in the Chicago area," Guido said.Over the years, the Chicago Auto Show said its First Look for Charity has raised more than $50 million. But make sure to come back once the show officially opens for test tracks and more."They can shop in a few hours and look at everything they want without going online. And they can physically get in the car and look at anything they want in their market, in their price range," Guido said.Still not convinced? Your event ticket guarantees a chance to win a brand new 2020 Ford Explorer.The First Look for Charity is 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. Feb. 7. The 112th annual Chicago Auto Show opens to the public Feb. 8.