Chicago Auto Show 2020: See what's new at McCormick Place this year

One car making its world debut at the auto show is the Ford GT liquid carbon vehicle.
"It's great the aerodynamics on this vehicle, the way the wind flows, the way the spoilers in the back. The car is unique, just a showstopper," said Tony Guido, chairman of the Chicago Auto Show.
Guido said there are 1,000 cars on display at this year's show.
"This is where the manufacturer gets to show off their best vehicles," he said.
Another car sure to turn heads at this year's show is the redesigned 2020 Chevrolet Corvette.
"After, I am going to say decades of speculation, that they would go front engine and rear wheel drive, it's been since 1953 when the car started, they finally went to a mid-engine design," said Joe Wiesenfelder of Cars.com.
Wednesday, Roz Varon got a sneak peek inside the Concept and Technology Garage.
Buckle up for interactive exhibits and plenty of rides to check out if you're in the market, too.
"And there's no better place to do it because everything's here on the show floor," said David Sloan, general manager of the Chicago Auto Show.
With more than a million square feet to explore, you might need a breather. New this year, you can kick back at Subaru's homage to nature. Giant displays and a virtual flowing river make it feel like you're moving through the wilderness.
"The smells are different, we actually bring in some wind," said Dominick Infante, Subaru of America. "It will get chillier and cooler. There's snowfall simulated."
And right next to the gorgeous display, you can find a new best friend to help you explore. Subaru is partnering with local shelters to champion pet adoptions throughout the auto show.
Also making noise is the Black Fire Brigade's new ambulance. It's helping promote the Southwest Side organization's firefighter and EMT training program for young people.
"If we teach a kid to save a life, they'll be less likely to take a life," said Quention Curtis, president and founder of the Black Fire Brigade.
Also in the spirit of giving, Andy's Custard previewed the sweet treats which will be on offer at Friday night's First Look for Charity, which raises millions of dollars year after year.
