Chicago Auto Show guard tackles Indiana man who dropped gun, cash, police say

CHICAGO -- An Indiana man allegedly dropped a loaded gun and cash at the Chicago Auto Show - then was tackled by security as he ran away.

Oscar Luiz, 22, faces counts of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and possession of a laser sight, according to Cook County court records.

A security guard was alerted to a "disturbance" in the Ford display area Sunday evening at McCormick Place and was directed to Luiz, according to a police report.

When the guard asked Luiz if he needed assistance, Luiz, who appeared to be intoxicated, got up and walked away, the report states.

As the guard watched, Luiz dropped a large amount of money and, while bending over to pick it up, dropped more money, the report states.

As Luiz stood up, a pistol fell out of his pants, the report states.

Luiz ran from the guard, who tackled him and retrieved the gun from his waistband and more than $6,600 in 20-dollar bills, the report states.

Judge Susana Ortiz ordered him held on $10,000 bail, court records show.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2023.)