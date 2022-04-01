bank robbery

FBI releases photos of Near West Side bank robbery suspects; $1K reward offered for info

CHICAGO -- The FBI has released photos of three men wanted in a bank robbery Tuesday on the Near West Side.

The trio, one of them wearing a security uniform, posed as customers when they entered a Chase Bank branch at 1225 S. Ashland Ave. around 11:30 a.m., the FBI said.

They took out two handguns and demanded money, the FBI said. The men pushed their way into the back vault as an employee was opening it, according to police radio traffic.

Customers and employees were corralled into the backroom, and the suspects left with around $100,000, according to police.

A $1,000 reward is being offered for the suspects' capture.

The public can report tips - even anonymously - at 312-421-6700 and tips.fbi.gov.

The FBI said they should be considered armed and dangerous.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2022.)

ABC7 Chicago contributed to this report.
