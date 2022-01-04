3 Chicago area banks robbed within 4 hours Monday, FBI says

CHICAGO -- Robbers hit three banks within four hours Monday in Chicago and suburban Woodridge and Homewood.The FBI did not say if they were related.The last robbery happened at a PNC Bank at 873 N. Rush St. in Chicago's Gold Coast neighborhood. A 6-foot-tall man in his 20s gave a note to a teller around 1:15 p.m., implied he had a weapon and made off with cash, the FBI said.At 10:45 a.m. in south suburban Homewood, a "thin" man wearing a black mask and hoodie handed a note to a teller at a BMO Harris Bank, 17600 S. Halsted, the FBI said. He implied he had a weapon and left with cash.At 9:50 a.m. in west suburban Woodridge, a 6-foot-tall man gave a note to a teller and left with cash from the BMO Harris Bank at 2413 75th St., according to the FBI. He was described as medium build, wearing a black mask, gray jacket with black accents, jeans and black or brown shoes.No arrests were reported.