3 Chicago area banks robbed within 4 hours Monday, FBI says

The FBI did not say if they were related

The FBI released photos from three bank robberies Monday, Jan. 3, in Chicago (left), Homewood (center) and Woodridge (right). | FBI

CHICAGO -- Robbers hit three banks within four hours Monday in Chicago and suburban Woodridge and Homewood.

The FBI did not say if they were related.

The last robbery happened at a PNC Bank at 873 N. Rush St. in Chicago's Gold Coast neighborhood. A 6-foot-tall man in his 20s gave a note to a teller around 1:15 p.m., implied he had a weapon and made off with cash, the FBI said.

At 10:45 a.m. in south suburban Homewood, a "thin" man wearing a black mask and hoodie handed a note to a teller at a BMO Harris Bank, 17600 S. Halsted, the FBI said. He implied he had a weapon and left with cash.

At 9:50 a.m. in west suburban Woodridge, a 6-foot-tall man gave a note to a teller and left with cash from the BMO Harris Bank at 2413 75th St., according to the FBI. He was described as medium build, wearing a black mask, gray jacket with black accents, jeans and black or brown shoes.

No arrests were reported.

