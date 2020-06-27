Suspect in custody after bank robbery in Loop

CHICAGO -- A person was taken into custody after authorities responded to a bank robbery in the Loop Friday.

The robbery took place at a PNC Bank branch in the first block of North Franklin Street at about 5:05 p.m., according to Chicago police and the FBI.

New cell phone video captured Chicago police rushing into the bank on Franklin and Madison Streets.

A SWAT team also responded to the scene. Multiple people were inside the business when the suspect entered.

"Several members of the public" were inside the bank at the time of the robbery, the FBI said. "At this time, there are no reported physical injuries and the situation has been resolved."

No other details are known at this time.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2020.)
WLS-TV contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
loopchicagoarrestbank robberyfbiswatchicago police department
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Severe storms leave damage across Chicago area
Pritzker, Lightfoot dismiss Trump letter on Chicago violence as 'stunt'
Chicago COVID-19 cases in young people grow noticeably
Phase 4 in Illinois: Gyms, movie theaters reopen, indoor dining resumes
Illinois COVID-19 cases increase by 857, with 39 new deaths
Police: Illinois shooting suspect kills 2 coworkers, himself
Lawsuit by scholar's family against counselors dismissed
Show More
Colorful Black Lives Matter street mural unveiled in Oak Park
Chicago charter boats emphasizing safety after photos take of unmasked passengers
Some Chicagoans stuck in Yemen will be among first to return to US
Man fatally shot 2 teens who asked how tall he was: police
Chicago West Side gang investigation results in 24 charged
More TOP STORIES News