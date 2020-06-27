Suspect in custody after bank robbery in Loop

CHICAGO -- A person was taken into custody after authorities responded to a bank robbery in the Loop Friday.The robbery took place at a PNC Bank branch in the first block of North Franklin Street at about 5:05 p.m., according to Chicago police and the FBI.New cell phone video captured Chicago police rushing into the bank on Franklin and Madison Streets.A SWAT team also responded to the scene. Multiple people were inside the business when the suspect entered."Several members of the public" were inside the bank at the time of the robbery, the FBI said. "At this time, there are no reported physical injuries and the situation has been resolved."No other details are known at this time.