Chicago-based Kolcraft recalls infant recliner accessory due to suffocation risk

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A Chicago-based company is recalling inclined infant sleepers due to suffocation risk.

Kolcraft is recalling its inclined sleeper accessory sold with two of its bassinets, the "Cuddle 'n Care 2-in-1" and the "Preferred Position 2-in-1" models.

According to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, the company issued a recall after infant fatalities were reported with other manufacturers' inclined sleep products.

The infants died after rolling from their back onto their side or stomach, the commission reported.

Kolcraft said no incidents or injuries have been reported with their product.

The inclined sleeper accessory is the only part being recalled. Roughly 51,000 products are reportedly affected, according to the commission.

The company urges customers to stop using the accessories and contact Kolcraft for a refund.

For more information, Kolcraft has provided details on the recall and how to issue a refund on their website.
