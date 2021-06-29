Gov. Pritzker says state taking hands-off approach to Bears' Arlington Park bid

ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, Ill. (WLS) -- Gov. JB Pritzker has weighed in for the first time on the possibility that the Chicago Bears could move to Arlington Heights.The governor said Monday the state is taking a hands-off approach."You know the determination about what will happen to that property is a matter of private concern by the sellers," Pritzker said.Earlier this month, the Bears put in a bid to purchase the Arlington racetrack.Mayor Lori Lightfoot has called that a "negotiating tactic" amid the ongoing talks about upgrades at Soldier Field.This certainly isn't the first time the Bears have talked about moving the team out of the city, but the Arlington Park location could give the Bears a unique economic opportunity - if their bid is accepted. From all indications, there are several competing offers.