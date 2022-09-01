Arlington Heights Bears stadium: Team to hold community meeting on park development plans

The meeting is scheduled for September 8 at John Hersey High School

ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, Ill. (WLS) -- The Chicago Bears will hold a community meeting next week to discuss the possible development of Arlington Park.

The team has floated the idea of moving from Soldier Field out to the suburbs.

They say their plans are for a mixed-use entertainment district anchored by a stadium in Arlington Heights.

According to the team, it would be one of the largest development projects in state history.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot has pitched several ideas to to update Soldier Field, but it has not seemed to sway the team to stay.