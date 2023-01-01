WATCH LIVE

Chicago Bears OLs Jenkins, Whitehair poised to return against Detroit Lions

Sunday, January 1, 2023 4:46PM
LAKE FOREST, Ill. -- Quarterback Justin Fields looks like he'll have a little more protection when the Chicago Bears visit the Detroit Lions on Sunday, with right guard Teven Jenkins and left guard Cody Whitehair expected to return from injuries.

Jenkins (neck) and Whitehair (knee) went through full practices Thursday and Friday after missing last week's game against Buffalo.

Receiver Equanimeous St. Brown is also expected to return from a concussion that caused him to miss the game against the Bills. Receivers Chase Claypool (knee) and Dante Pettis (ankle) are questionable.

The Bears (3-12) have dropped eight straight to match the 1978 and 2002 teams for the franchise record. With another loss, they would equal the 1969 and 2016 teams for the most in a season by Chicago.

Copyright © 2023 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
