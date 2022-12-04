QB Justin Fields appears set to start in Bears-Packers game, as Green Bay tries to stop skid

The Bears' record against the Packers has been dismal in recent seasons

CHICAGO -- Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields appears ready to start Sunday against the rival Green Bay Packers after missing a game because of an injury to his non-throwing shoulder.

Fields was a full participant in practice Friday for the second straight day and was listed without a designation on the team's final injury report. He missed last week's 31-10 loss at the New York Jets, but it looks as though he will play when the Bears host the Packers.

Bear-ly accurate predictions

"If it keeps going the way it is the last two days, it's a green light," coach Matt Eberflus said.

Fields, who has been impressing in his second season, separated his left shoulder and suffered some ligament damage in the AC joint when he was tackled on a designed run late in Chicago's loss at Atlanta two weeks ago. He participated in practice on a limited basis leading up to the game at New York and was limited again on Wednesday.

"What it is, it's just progress," Eberflus said. "Mobility and strength, you know, and then with the medical staff, they look at him. He's gaining the mobility, strength. He feels more confident and it goes from limited to full. And that's what happened. He feels good, had a good practice again today, so we're excited about where he is."

It wasn't all good news for Chicago's quarterbacks, though. Eberflus said backup Trevor Siemian will have season-ending oblique surgery after he was injured in pregame warmups last week. The veteran wound up starting against the Jets after the Bears announced third-stringer Nathan Peterman would replace him in the lineup and was 14 of 25 for 179 yards with a touchdown and an interception.

The Bears (3-9) come into this week's game with five straight losses. They've also dropped seven in a row against Green Bay (4-8).

Aaron Rodgers turned toward the crowd after scrambling for a dagger touchdown at Soldier Field last year and landed a verbal haymaker for good measure.

"I still own you! I still own you!" he screamed.

Rodgers will get a chance to show again that he still owns Chicago when the Green Bay Packers visit the Bears on Sunday.

"WGN was one of the few channels we had on our TV, so I grew up watching Cubs games and Bulls games, so I've been a fan of Chicago sports for a while," he said. "I have a lot of respect for the city and the legacy of excellence that the team and the region has."

Rodgers also has a knack for sticking it to the Bears. And he has done it more than a few times at Soldier Field.

There was a win in the 2011 NFC championship game en route to the Super Bowl 45 championship and that meeting in 2016 when the Bears rallied from 17 down in the fourth quarter to tie it. The Packers came out on top 30-27 when Rodgers hit Jordy Nelson with a 60-yard pass to set up Mason Crosby's field goal as time expired.

As for where last year ranks on his list of big moments at Soldier Field? Rodgers puts it nowhere near the top.

"It's not even the top five," he said.

Rodgers has owned the Bears throughout his career, with a 24-5 record against them, counting the playoffs. The NFL's oldest rivalry has been a one-sided affair in recent years with Green Bay winning seven straight.

The Packers (4-8) are banking on that to continue with their playoff hopes hanging by a thread. They've dropped seven of eight after losing 40-33 to NFC East-leading Philadelphia last week.

Rodgers exited that game with a rib injury. He also has been playing with a broken right thumb he suffered on the final play of a 27-22 loss to the New York Giants in London on Oct. 9.

Fields' return figures to boost the offense after the Bears struggled to keep drives going last week. They averaged about 30 points the previous five games.

Fields leads all quarterbacks and ranks seventh overall with 834 yards rushing. He is averaging 6.8 yards per carry - second in the NFL. But he will be without one of his top weapons after leading receiver Darnell Mooney suffered a season-ending ankle injury last week.

The Bears ruled out safety Jaquan Brisker (concussion) and cornerback Kyler Gordon (concussion) on Friday.