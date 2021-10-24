Bilal Nichols ejected from game against Tampa Bay after throwing punch in Bears' latest loss

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (WLS) -- The game was as soggy as the weather Sunday with the Chicago Bears suffering an embarrassing defeat at the hands of the defending Super Bowl champions, losing 38-3.Last October in an empty Soldier Field, Brady lost track of downs in a one-point loss to the Chicago Bears.The future Hall of Famer, did not forget. Brady made an emphatic statement throwing four touchdown passes to blow out the Bears 38-3 Sunday in Tampa Bay.Justin Fields threw three interceptions behind an offensive line that lost starting right guard Elijah Wilkinson, who was placed on the COVID -19 reserve list before the game.The now 3-4 Bears turned the ball over five times and failed to get in the end zone in their most lopsided loss yet.Frustrations boiled over in the third quarter when defensive lineman Bilal Nichols threw a punch and was ejected.It's safe to say, it's not how Sean Zingsheim would have chosen to celebrate his birthday."The pity interview -- I really like it. I'm going to go with it. I just want to say, fire Matt Nagy," he joked.High hopes for new Bears quarterback Justin Fields did not pan out this game, but Tom Brady on the other hand, was having a fantastic game, becoming the first player in NFL history to throw 600 touchdowns."Unfortunately, he opted out of coming to Chicago and went to Tampa Bay," said Bears fan, Jake Pagan."With Justin Fields, we were hoping for the best. We've been hoping for the best with a lot of our quarterbacks and they just haven't brought it to the table yet, added fellow fan, Brittney Schaum.Already down 38 to 3 in the third quarter, it was hard for even the hardiest Bears fans to continue watching. And yet, at Wicker Parks Fifty/50, they continue watching anyways."It's still fun either way," Pagan said. "Win or lose, you still have a fun time watching. Just as high as you get with the highs, and as low as you get with the lows, you still have a great time doing it. discussing it -- having a great time that way. As fun as it is celebrating, it's just as fun commiserating.""Go Chicago Bulls," said Kunal Parikh. "And also, we hope the best for the Bears. But you know it doesn't look good right now, but you can only go up from here. Once you hit rock bottom the only way is up."The Bears will be hoping for a better performance next week as they return to Chicago in a Halloween matchup against the San Francisco 49s.