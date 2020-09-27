Chicago Bears

Chicago Bears beat Atlanta Falcons 30- 26

Falcons fall apart in fourth quarter again
ATLANTA -- The winless Atlanta Falcons suffered a fourth-quarter collapse for the second straight week.

Nick Foles replaced an ineffective Mitch Trubisky and threw three fourth-quarter touchdown passes as the Chicago Bears scored 20 unanswered points in the last 6 minutes to beat the Falcons 30-26.

This came one week after Atlanta lost 30-29 to Dallas despite leading 20-0 in the first quarter and 39-24 with less than five minutes remaining.

Buffalo blew a 28-3 lead over the Los Angeles Rams and fell behind in the fourth quarter before Josh Allen's 13-yard touchdown pass to Tyler Kroft with 15 seconds left gave the Bills a 35-32 victory. Allen threw four touchdown passes and ran for a fifth score as the Bills remained unbeaten.

In Sunday's other early games, Tennessee edged Minnesota 31-30, New England beat Las Vegas 36-20, Cleveland beat Washington 34-20, San Francisco trounced the New York Giants 36-9 and Pittsburgh defeated Houston 28-21. The Cincinnati Bengals and Philadelphia Eagles are tied 23-all and in overtime.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportschicago bearsfootball
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
CHICAGO BEARS
Tips on 'homegating' during Bears game
Bears Hall of Famer Gale Sayers dies at 77
NFL mourns death of Hall of Famer, Chicago Bears legend Gale Sayers on social media
Chicago Bears win against Giants in home opener at Soldier Field
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
IL reports 1,604 new COVID-19 cases, 14 deaths
IL student-athletes, parents announce upcoming lawsuit regarding fall sports
Stabbed woman's body pulled from Chicago River North Branch: CPD
No charges yet filed in girl's East Garfield Park stabbing death
Newsviews: Graduated Tax Amendment
49ers legend Joe Montana saves grandchild from suspected home intruder
Activism comes to life in Goodman Theatre show
Show More
Gary police shoot homicide suspect: Indiana officials
West Pullman shooting leaves boy, 15, dead: CPD
Woman shot in head by stray bullet celebrates birthday with officers who saved her
Never miss the meat on this vegan menu
Tips on 'homegating' during Bears game
More TOP STORIES News