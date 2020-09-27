Chicago Bears beat Atlanta Falcons 30- 26

ATLANTA -- The winless Atlanta Falcons suffered a fourth-quarter collapse for the second straight week.Nick Foles replaced an ineffective Mitch Trubisky and threw three fourth-quarter touchdown passes as the Chicago Bears scored 20 unanswered points in the last 6 minutes to beat the Falcons 30-26.This came one week after Atlanta lost 30-29 to Dallas despite leading 20-0 in the first quarter and 39-24 with less than five minutes remaining.Buffalo blew a 28-3 lead over the Los Angeles Rams and fell behind in the fourth quarter before Josh Allen's 13-yard touchdown pass to Tyler Kroft with 15 seconds left gave the Bills a 35-32 victory. Allen threw four touchdown passes and ran for a fifth score as the Bills remained unbeaten.In Sunday's other early games, Tennessee edged Minnesota 31-30, New England beat Las Vegas 36-20, Cleveland beat Washington 34-20, San Francisco trounced the New York Giants 36-9 and Pittsburgh defeated Houston 28-21. The Cincinnati Bengals and Philadelphia Eagles are tied 23-all and in overtime.