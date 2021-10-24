Bears place veteran tight end Jimmy Graham on COVID-19 list ahead of Tampa Bay game

LAKE FOREST, Ill. -- The Chicago Bears placed veteran tight end Jimmy Graham on the reserve/COVID-19 list on Friday.In his second season with the Bears, the five-time Pro Bowl selection has just one catch for 11 yards. He joins running backand linebackeron the COVID list.Williams missed last week's loss to Green Bay, and Quinn - second on the team to Khalil Mack with 5 1/2 sacks - was placed on the list on Tuesday.Mack (foot), defensive tackle Akiem Hicks (groin) and receiver Allen Robinson (ankle) practiced Friday on a limited basis. All three were listed as questionable for Sunday, when the Bears (3-3) visit Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Chicago ruled out safety Tashaun Gipson Sr. (hip).