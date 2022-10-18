Arlington Heights board could reject Chicago Bears' plans, Mayor Tom Hayes says

The Chicago Bears may not end up in Arlington Heights after all.

ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, Ill. (WLS) -- Arlington Heights Mayor Tom Hayes said it is possible that the Chicago Bears won't end up in the suburb.

According to the Daily Herald, the mayor said it's "certainly possible" the village board would reject the team's proposal.

The Bears purchased the former Arlington Park race track in hopes of building a stadium and an adjacent mixed-use district.

The Bears are expected to close on the Arlington Park property by the end of this year or early next year. The village is expected to vote on the agreement early next month.

