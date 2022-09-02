Long-time Chicago Bears President Ted Phillips to retire after 2022 NFL season

CHICAGO (WLS) -- After 40 seasons with the Chicago Bears, long-time president and CEO Ted Phillips has announced he will step down at the end of this season.

"I have been truly blessed with the honor of working for the Chicago Bears for 40 seasons and look forward to leading the team through the 2022 season. I appreciate the support of the McCaskey family and to be involved in overseeing this amazing growth of the Chicago Bears through the years, is a dream come true," Phillips said in a press release. "Every day has been a true pleasure and being surrounded by so many talented and wonderful people has made my job richly rewarding on many levels. I will always bleed blue and orange and forever be proud to be a part of the Chicago Bears family."

The Bears said the search for Phillips' replacement is underway and an announcement would come later this season.

Phillips is the fourth president in the franchise's history. He was a part of the organization's 2006 run to the Super Bowl against the Indianapolis Colts.