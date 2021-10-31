Chicago Bears game today: Justin Fields falls short of win against 49ers at Soldier Field

CHICAGO -- Justin Fields had one of the best games of his young career, but it wasn't enough to carry the Bears to a win.The San Francisco 49ers beat the Bears Sunday 33-22 at Soldier Field. It was the Bears third straight loss.Fields ran for over 100 yards and ran for one touchdown and passed for another, but the Bears defense had no answer forand the 49ers offense in the second half.Garappolo ran for two touchdowns and the Bears defense gave up huge chunks of yards in the air and on the ground.Deebo Samuel of San Francisco had six catches for 171 yards, including an 83 yard catch and run in the third quarter that led to a 49ers touchdown and turned the game around. Bears safety Eddie Jackson went out with a hamstring injury at the start of the game and never returned.was out for the game after testing positive for COVID earlier this week. Bears special-teams coordinator Chris Tabor filled in as head coach for the game.The Bears fall to 3-5 and will take on the Steelers in Pittsburgh next Monday night.