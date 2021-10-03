Chicago Bears

Chicago Bears today: Rookie QB Justin Fields will start against Lions

NFL week 4 predictions: Fans continue to critique Coach Matt Nagy as Bears last in offense
EMBED <>More Videos

New Bears stadium won't be paid for by IL taxpayers, Pritzker says

CHICAGO -- The Chicago Bears say rookie quarterback Justin Fields will start against the Detroit Lions on Sunday.

The team announced Saturday that Fields will make his second straight start while listing Andy Dalton as doubtful. Coach Matt Nagy had said the Bears would wait until game time to announce who would be behind center.

Both quarterbacks are dealing with injuries, but Fields was able to go through full practices the entire week while Dalton was limited every day. Dalton is recovering from a bone bruise to his left knee while Fields wore a brace on his injured right hand all week in practice.

RELATED: Bears new stadium? Chicago NFL team confirms deal to buy Arlington Heights property

Fields injured his right thumb during last weekend's 26-6 loss to the Cleveland Browns. Dalton got hurt right before halftime in Week 2 against Cincinnati.

The Bears (1-2) are last in the NFL in offense and passing. Their offense has scored three touchdowns, and they haven't had one since Dalton left the second game.

Fields was 6 of 20 for 68 yards and was sacked nine times in the loss to the Browns - his first NFL start.

Fields is 14 of 35 for 138 yards with an interception this season. He has run for 46 yards on 14 attempts with a touchdown.

Sunday's game at noon is the first at home since news broke that the Chicago Bears had purchased property in Arlington Heights with intent to build a new stadium there.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportschicagomuseum campuschicago bearsnflfootballsoldier fielddetroit lions
Copyright © 2021 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
CHICAGO BEARS
Coach Matt Nagy, Chicago Bears turn to rookie quarterback Justin Fi...
Andy Dalton or Justin Fields? Chicago Bears coach Matt Nagy to make...
Bears, Lions seeking lift following gut-wrenching losses
New Bears stadium won't be paid for by IL taxpayers, Pritzker says
TOP STORIES
Woman killed in Horner Park hit-and-run after Chicago shooting: CPD
'Fed up' Robbins cops resign, call off over lack of resources: union
Illinois State Police trooper killed in Dan Ryan shooting
3 hurt, 1 critically, in Gold Coast shooting: CPD
Man pretending to need help attacks teen in alley, mom claims
Football tailgate food ideas from Mariano's
3 hurt, including toddler, in Near North Side shooting, crash: CPD
Show More
When is the best time to see leaves changing colors?
What the debt ceiling is, and why you should care about it
28 shot, 1 fatally, in Chicago weekend violence
Chicago Weather: Scattered thunderstorms Sunday
California family of 3 found dead while vacationing in Mexico
More TOP STORIES News