Chicago minister group travels to Washington DC for Inauguration Day; South Shore Drill Team participates virtually

By

Chicago's Rev. Ira Acree traveled to Washington, DC while the South Shore Drill Team participated in the 2021 Inauguration Day virtually.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- While there were no crowds for the Inauguration Day on Wednesday, there were many people from the Chicago area to witness the event.

The COVID-19 pandemic caused the swearing-in ceremony for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris to be scaled down.

While many Chicagoans who planned on traveling to Washington, DC remained home, Rev. Ira Acree of Greater St. John Bible Church was at the ceremony with a small group of Chicago ministers. The group arrived ahead of the inauguration with a mission to "save the soul of America."

"To offer prayers, to offer hope, to offer some form of healing for this country, Rev. Acree said.

Rev. Acree was also in Washington, DC for both of President Barack Obama's inaugurations. He was struck by how different Wednesday's event with no crowds but said the spirit of hope is still alive.

"America gets an opportunity to build back better," Rev. Acree said.

The South Shore Drill Team was also at the inauguration in 2012 after they were asked to contribute a performance this year. However, due to health and safety concerns, the team recorded its routine in Chicago.

"We were there for the first African American president. Now, we're being asked to perform again for the first female vice president. Not just that. Joe Biden was vice president when we were there, so this is a full circle moment.

Many are hoping to soon travel to the US Capitol without health or safety danger with the new administration.
