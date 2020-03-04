City of Chicago turns 183 Wednesday

RELATED: The meaning behind the Chicago flag
To celebrate, the Chicago History Museum is hosting a free event that highlights the city's rich heritage with family-fun festivities, performances and birthday treats.
The celebration kicks off at 4:00 p.m. and lasts until 8:00 p.m. at the Chicago History Museum, located at 1601 N Clark Street. There will be a cake cutting ceremony at 7:00 p.m.
Wednesday is also the inaugural "Giving Day" at the Chicago History Museum, where proceeds will benefit the museum's programming, education and collectors.
The museum's goal is to raise $50,000 in 24 hours.
The celebration will also feature a VR episode from the Chicago History Museum's project "Chicago 00", which lets viewers go on an immersive tour of the 1893 World's Fair and ride the world's first Ferris wheel.
For more information, visit www.chicagohistory.org.