Chicago Black Restaurant Week kicks off with more than 30 restaurants in city, suburbs

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Sunday kicks off Chicago Black Restaurant Week in the city and some surrounding suburbs.

This year, more than 30 businesses are participating in the 5th annual showcase of black-owned eateries around Chicagoland.

Organizers said they created this week as a way to encourage diversity in restaurants highlighted around the city and encourage people to try them out.

Deals will be offered at participating locations through Sunday, February 16.

For more information and for a list of participating restaurants visit: Chiblackrestaurantweek.com.
