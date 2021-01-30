Chicago Blackhawks

Blackhawks cancel Saturday practice due to potential COVID-19 exposure

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team

On Monday, the NHL placed Chicago Blackhawks forward Alex DeBrincat and defenseman Adam Boqvist on the league's COVID-19 protocol list.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Chicago Blackhawks canceled its Saturday practice at Fifth Third Arena "out of an abundance of caution" following a potential exposure of COVID-19.

"The organization has, and will continue to follow, all recommended guidelines to protect the health and safety of players and staff as set by the NHL as well as local and state agencies," the organization said in a tweet following the announcement.



On Monday, the NHL placed Chicago Blackhawks forward Alex DeBrincat and defenseman Adam Boqvist on the league's COVID-19 protocol list.

The move means DeBrincat and Boqvist won't be able to play, practice or travel with the team until they are cleared.

The Blackhawks play the Columbus Blue Jackets on Sunday at the United Center. A morning skate will also be held there that morning.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportschicagowest loopwest townhockeychicago blackhawksnhlcoronaviruscoronavirus chicagocovid 19 outbreakcovid 19
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CHICAGO BLACKHAWKS
NHL Power Rankings: 1-31 poll, plus the best new face for every team in the 2021 season
NHL Power Rankings: 1-31 poll, plus the biggest surprise for every team after opening week
NHL Power Rankings: Final preseason edition for the 2021 season
Corey Crawford, former Blackhawks goaltender, retires
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Chicago weather: Winter Storm Warning issued for weekend
Still no deal between CPS, CTU for in-person learning, Lightfoot says
Blizzard of 2011: Chicago's 'Snowmageddon' 10 years later
1 arrested after attempted carjacking on Dan Ryan: ISP
IL reports 4,156 new COVID-19 cases, 71 deaths
Biden visits wounded soldiers at Walter Reed, where son died
Illinois tax filing season begins Feb. 12
Show More
Bub City shares ideas to elevate your Super Bowl spread
CBD subscription box created by DePaul grad
Man hurt in Joliet shooting pointed air pistol at police: JPD
SOPHIE, Grammy-nominated music producer, dies at age 34
Chicago Weather: Snow, winter storm warning start Saturday afternoon
More TOP STORIES News