Chicago Blackhawks announcer Pat Foley to retire after next season

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago Blackhawks Hall of Fame broadcaster Pat Foley announced Wednesday that he will retire after calling next season.It will be Foley's 39th year in the booth calling games and the 2021-2022 season will include a year-long celebration of the play-by-play announcer."Listening to the great Lloyd Pettit fostered a love for the Chicago Blackhawks and broadcasting at an early age. To follow in his footsteps and broadcast for the team for nearly 40 years is a dream come true for a Chicago native," said Foley. "Any kid who eats, sleeps and breathes sports, grows up wanting to play for their hometown team. Thankfully for me, I realized early on that my playing career wouldn't last beyond intramurals and that broadcasting was the next best thing to staying around the game. I have had conversations with the Blackhawks about my future, and because I cannot guarantee that I would like to continue beyond the length of my contract that ends after next season, they must look ahead. I support and respect their plan to transition the broadcast booth and I'm thankful to the Wirtz family and the Blackhawks for this opportunity."The team is currently conducting a search for Foley's replacement as play-by-play announcer."Pat Foley has been synonymous with Chicago Blackhawks hockey for well over a generation," said Blackhawks Chairman Rocky Wirtz. "We are thankful for the memories Pat has created for our fans through the years and he will continue to be a part of the Blackhawks family. We are excited to begin this search for a new television play-by-play broadcaster who will create Blackhawks memories for the next generation of fans."Foley, who grew up in the northern suburbs, began calling Blackhawks games from 1980-2006 and then resumed calling games from 2008-2009 to the present."Pat Foley is not just a legendary broadcaster and great partner in the booth, but I'm proud to say he is an even better friend," said Eddie Olczyk. "Two Chicago guys calling Blackhawks hockey for the past 15 years has been a dream come true for me and I'm so fortunate to have that experience. I'm so happy for him to be able to go out on his own terms and so proud of what he has accomplished. Pat Foley will always be the voice of Blackhawks hockey and we will be sure to entertain our fans and celebrate Pat this season."In 2014, Foley was selected as the Hockey Hall of Fame Foster Hewitt Memorial Award winner