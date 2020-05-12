Community & Events

Blue Angels Chicago flyover: Flight path, map, times as US Navy salutes health care workers fighting coronavirus

By
CHICAGO (WLS) -- The U.S. Navy Blue Angels will salute first responders and other essential workers as they fly over Chicago Tuesday.

The world-renowned Navy pilots have been paying tribute with a series of flyovers in major American cities.

The flights will be funded by existing operations costs as part of the groups community outreach programs.

The Blue Angels have announced the times and flight path for their salute.

The 15-minute flyover will begin at 11:45 a.m. as the Blue Angels fly west from the lakefront over Chicago's South Side, then southwest over Oak Lawn before turning northward and flying back over the city's Southwest Side, including Gage Park and Back of the Yards.

The flight path will then take them from the South Loop to the Northwest Side by 11:51 a.m., turning south near Norridge and flying over the near western suburbs of Franklin Park, Northlake and Melrose Park.

The Blue Angels will then head east over Oak Park and the city's Southwest Side before heading north along the Kennedy Expressway. Cutting across Chicago's North Side, the pilots will make a loop over Lake Michigan near the Evanston border, then fly south along Chicago's entire lakefront around noon.



The lakefront remains closed, so people are being asked to watch the flyover from the safety of their own home. Officials are discouraging people from traveling to see the flyover.

RELATED: Blue Angels, Thunderbirds to perform air shows honoring health care, essential workers during COVID-19 crisis
The Blue Angels will also fly over Indianapolis and Detroit Tuesday.

"Detroit, Chicago, and Indianapolis your Blue Angels are heading your way this Tuesday! Check back tomorrow for routes and overhead times. Stay home and stay safe," The Blue Angels posted on their Instagram Sunday afternoon.

The Blue Angels have already visited New York, Newark, Philadelphia. Baltimore, Washington D.C., Fort Worth, Houston, New Orleans, Jacksonville and Miami.

RELATED: Social distancing ignored during East Coast flyover

The flights will be funded by existing operations costs that traditionally do flights over air shows as part of their service's community outreach programs.

The Blue Angels are a U.S. Navy Flight Demonstration Squadron based out of NAS Pensacola.

COVID-19 Help, Information and Resources
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventsillinoismichiganindianachicagocoronaviruscoronavirus chicagocoronavirus illinoisu.s. & worldblue angels
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
City to hold graduation ceremony for 88 first responders amid COVID-19 crisis
Oak Lawn Red Lobster apologizes for crowded wait on Mother's Day
Gov. Pritzker staff member tests positive for COVID-19
Free educational resources for kids stuck at home
Chicago AccuWeather: Sunny, slightly warmer Tuesday
Mayor Lightfoot, BACP set new rules for third-party food delivery apps amid COVID-19
IRS sets deadline for stimulus checks by direct deposit
Show More
Chicago health and safety coronavirus resources
What to know about Illinois' 79,007 COVID-19 cases
Trump abruptly ends briefing after contentious exchanges
Dr. Fauci, COVID-19 experts to face questions from Senate
Justice delayed for thousands of defendants as many court cases are stalled because of COVID-19
More TOP STORIES News