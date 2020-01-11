Arts & Entertainment

90th annual Chicago Boat, RV and Sail Show showcases hundreds of vehicles

The 90th Annual Progressive Insurance Chicago Boat, RV and Sail Show returned to Chicago on Wednesday through Jan. 12, with new features and events.

Showcasing over 700 boats, 100 RVs, sailing and boating educational opportunities, plus the latest in technology and outdoor accessories, the show will introduce the new Discover Boating experience.

It's open until 8 p.m. Saturday and from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday at the McCormick Place south building, 2301 S. Lake Shore Dr. It costs $15 for adults, and children 12 years old and younger are free

For more information, visit chicagoboatshow.com.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentchicagonear south sideboatsentertainment
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Gov. Pritzker releases Phase 3 reopening guidelines
2 CPD officers injured while breaking up large crowd in Englewood
36 shot, 9 fatally so far in Chicago Memorial Day weekend shootings
Manhunt underway for UConn senior suspected in two murders
Minooka man facing charges for grabbing reporter during broadcast: police
Man, 35, found dead in Lawndale house fire ID'd: police
Caught on camera: Dog jumps out second-floor window
Show More
Memorial Day events in Chicago area going virtual, including annual WOOGMS Parade
Trump threatens to pull RNC from NC, says gov. 'in shutdown mood'
Here's what will reopen next in Chicago - and when
Where is coronavirus in IL? Check zip code tracker map
El Paso survivor turns 1, months after deadly shooting
More TOP STORIES News