Chicago-born rapper King Von, 2 others killed outside Atlanta club, 3 more shot: police

Atlanta police investigators say King Von was shot in initial shooting, prior to police response
By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team

ATLANTA (WLS) -- Three people are dead, including an up and coming Chicago-born rapper, after a confrontation outside an Atlanta club that ended in gunfire early Friday morning, according to police.

Dayvon Bennett, also known as King Von, was shot and killed during the incident, APD officials said.

Two off-duty Atlanta officers were working an extra job at a local hookah lounge when they saw two groups of men arguing with each other outside the establishment around 3:20 a.m., police said.

Officials said the argument quickly escalated to gunfire between the two groups.

One of the off-duty officers, along with an on-duty APD officer who was patrolling nearby, confronted the shooters and shots were also fired during the encounter with police.

Three people were transported to the hospital by EMS with gunshot wounds, and three others were taken to the hospital in private vehicles. Two additional people were detained on the scene, police said.

Officials confirmed Friday afternoon that three of the people shot have died from their injuries and three others are still being treated at the hospital. The officers involved were not injured, police said.

Rumors surrounding the incident claim Bennett was killed by police gunfire, but APD officials said their investigators believe the rapper "was shot during the initial shootout between the two groups of males, prior to police responding and attempting to stop the shooting."

Fellow Chicago rapper, Chance The Rapper, posted his condolences to King Von and his family on Twitter Friday.



The Georgia Bureau of Investigations was requested to respond and investigate the officer involved shooting aspect of the incident. APD homicide investigators also responded and are investigating the deaths.

Officials said part of the investigations will include determining which individuals were struck by gunfire from the suspects and whether any were struck by gunfire from the officers.

Charges are anticipated against the two suspects detained on-scene and additional charges are likely as the investigation continues, police said.

The identities of the other victims are being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

The investigation into the incident remains open and very active, officials said.
