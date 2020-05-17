Chicago boy, 12, fatally shot in NW Indiana: Lake County coroner's office

Police cars

(Shutterstock)

GARY, Ind. -- A Chicago boy died of a gunshot wound Saturday in Gary, Indiana, according to a statement from the Lake County coroner's office.

12-year-old Demetrius Townsel Jr. was pronounced dead at 9:36 p.m. at Methodist Hospital Northlake Campus, 600 Grant St. in Gary, the Lake County coroner's office said.

He lived in the Back of the Yards on Chicago's South Side.

He had been shot and his death was ruled a homicide, the coroner's office said.

It was not immediately clear where or when the shooting occurred.

The Gary Police Department and the Lake County/Gary Metro Homicide Unit are investigating.

Gary police did not provide details about the shooting early Sunday.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2019.)
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
garylake county indianahomicidegun violencechild killedchild shotdeath investigation
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Illinois COVID-19 cases top 92K, over 4K deaths
Flash Flood Watch issued for Sunday
1 in custody after delivery driver accused of striking woman with car in Lakeview: police
Tips for shopping, staying active amid COVID-19
'I think they're rushing it': Chicago Ford assembly plant employees return to work
Multiple firefighters injured after explosion in Downtown LA
Chicago AccuWeather: Showers and storms Sunday
Show More
Gym teacher's burpee challenge keeps students active at home
Michael McCaskey, former Bears chairman, dies at age 76
Search called off, recovery efforts underway for missing woman with autism
Scientists hope bats may hold clues to fighting COVID-19
​Phyllis George, female sportscasting pioneer, dies at 70
More TOP STORIES News