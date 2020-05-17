Chicago boy, 12, fatally shot in NW Indiana: Lake County coroner's office

GARY, Ind. -- A Chicago boy died of a gunshot wound Saturday in Gary, Indiana, according to a statement from the Lake County coroner's office.12-year-old Demetrius Townsel Jr. was pronounced dead at 9:36 p.m. at Methodist Hospital Northlake Campus, 600 Grant St. in Gary, the Lake County coroner's office said.He lived in the Back of the Yards on Chicago's South Side.He had been shot and his death was ruled a homicide, the coroner's office said.It was not immediately clear where or when the shooting occurred.The Gary Police Department and the Lake County/Gary Metro Homicide Unit are investigating.Gary police did not provide details about the shooting early Sunday.