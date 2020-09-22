Man, woman flee scene after 7 parked cars struck in Portage Park hit-and-run, police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Police are searching for a man and a woman after seven parked cars were struck Tuesday in a hit-and-run in Portage Park on the Northwest Side.According to Chicago police, around 12:40 a.m. a man and a woman were driving a black Infiniti westbound on Berenice Avenue when they struck struck a parked vehicle in the 4900-block of West Berenice Avenue.The car continued on and struck six other parked vehicles.The man and woman fled the scene, police said.No one is in custody and no injuries were reported, police said.Neighbors came outside to see the damage shortly after the incident.Chicago police are investigating.