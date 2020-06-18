4 shot, including child under 10, in Auburn Gresham, Chicago fire officials say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago fire officials said four people were shot, including a child, on the city's South Side Wednesday night.The shooting happened near 76th and Loomis.Fire officials confirmed two adults were taken to Christ Hospital and one child was taken to Comer Children's Hospital, all in serious to critical condition. Another adult was taken to Holy Cross Hospital where their condition is stable.Fire officials said they did not have ages for all of the victims, but confirmed the child was under the age of 10.The circumstances of the shooting were not immediately clear. No details about the victims, including their exact ages and genders, have been released.Chicago police have not released any details about the shooting.An investigation is ongoing.