Woman dies in Princeton Park SWAT incident; man arrested

CHICAGO -- A woman was found dead following a domestic-related SWAT incident Tuesday afternoon in Princeton Park on the South Side.

Police said the standoff ended about 1 p.m. with the arrest of a man, but it was unclear how the woman died.


Officers initially responded at 12:20 p.m. to a call of an armed male holding two females inside a home in the 200 block of West 92nd Street, according to preliminary information from Chicago police.

One woman was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Chicago fire spokesman Larry Langford.


A second woman was treated at the scene for an injury, police said.

