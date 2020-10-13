Ride-share passenger fatally shot in Humboldt Park on Northwest Side: police

CHICAGO -- A ride-share passenger was fatally shot Monday night in Humboldt Park on the Northwest Side.According to Chicago police, around 11:15 p.m. a man was entering a ride-share vehicle in the 3300-block of West Beach Avenue, and moments later the driver heard multiple gunshots.The driver realized the passenger had been struck in the head and immediately called police, police said.The man, whose age is unknown, was rushed to Stroger Hospital in critical condition, but later died.The Cook County medical examiner's office has not released any further victim information at this time.Area Five detectives are investigating.