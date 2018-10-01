Chicago brothers charged in murder of Rolling Meadows man allegedly lured victim to rob him

EMBED </>More Videos

Two Chicago men charged in the murder of a 76-year-old man from northwest suburban Rolling Meadows were ordered held on no bail Monday.

Prosecustors: 1 suspect Googled how long it would take a body to decompose in a sewer
By
CHICAGO (WLS) --
Two Chicago brothers charged in the murder of a 76-year-old man from northwest suburban Rolling Meadows were ordered held on no bail Monday.

RELATED: Missing Rolling Meadows man Vasudeva Kethireddy last seen in West Englewood

Vasudeva Kethireddy had been missing nearly two months. He was last seen alive on Aug. 4 in the city's West Englewood neighborhood, police said.

Kethireddy's decomposed body was found around 10:30 a.m. last Friday in a sewer in the 6200-block of South May Street in Chicago's Englewood neighborhood, police said. Cause of death was later determined to be strangulation.

RELATED: Body found in sewer in Englewood, may be Rolling Meadows man missing nearly 2 months

Elijah Green, 25, and Tony Green, 22, who live on the same block where their landlord's body was found, were arrested on Saturday and Sunday, respectively. Each brother was charged with first-degree murder in connection with Kethireddy's death, police said Monday.

"At the end of the day, this was really just a complete senseless act against somebody that, if you asked him for all the money in his pocket, would have just given it to them," Shantan Kethireddy said.

RELATED: Family of missing Rolling Meadows man offers $10K reward for safe return

At a bond hearing Monday, prosecutors said Tony Green allegedly lured Kethireddy, their landlord, to their home on Aug. 4 to rob him. They had allegedly complained about a leak. When Kethireddy arrived to check it out, Elijah Green allegedly choked him, causing his death.

The brothers allegedly stole $1,600 and credit cards from Kethireddy. Prosecutors also said someone did a Google search on Tony Green's phone that said, "How long does it take for a body to decompose in the sewer?"

RELATED: Family of Vasudeva Kethireddy, of Rolling Meadows, missing for 6 weeks fears worst

Kethireddy's son Shantan said both suspects had expressed condolences to the family while he was missing. His family said he owned half a dozen properties on the South Side and left his home around 8 a.m. on Aug. 4 to collect rent payments.

He was reported missing after a tenant he planned to meet said he hadn't shown up. Kethireddy was last seen on surveillance video from the Chase bank branch at 6940 South Ashland Avenue. The video shows he entered the bank around 4 p.m. on Aug. 4.

Community Activist Andrew Holmes said that Kethireddy's credit cards were used in the area where the vehicle was located, including at a nearby Citgo gas station, shortly after he went missing. The credit card was used to purchase bleach.

Kethireddy's family never stopped looking for him. Relatives said his beloved grandchildren kept asking where he was.

EMBED More News Videos

Vasudeva Kethireddy, 76, of Rolling Meadows, was last seen in West Englewood.



The family is now leaning on their Hindu faith during this devastating time.

"Trying to find forgiveness and try not to be consumed with anger," Shantan said.

Kethireddy came to Chicago after growing up in a poor neighborhood in India more than 40 years ago, and took pride in providing places to live for people in the underserved Englewood neighborhood, his family said. They said he loved the Englewood neighborhood, and people there knew him well.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
missing manrewardbody foundsewerinvestigationmurderstranglingrobberyChicagoWest EnglewoodRolling MeadowsEnglewood
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Body found in sewer in Englewood, may be missing Rolling Meadows man
Family of Rolling Meadows man missing for 6 weeks fears worst
Search continues for missing Rolling Meadows man
Family of missing Rolling Meadows man offers $10K reward
Missing Rolling Meadows man last seen in West Englewood
Top Stories
Man fatally shot on Loyola Park bike path ID'd
Wis. pizza delivery man calls 911 after kidnapped woman mouths 'help me'
3 killed, including 3-year-old boy, killed in Englewood crash ID'd
Jason Van Dyke Trial: Defense testimony set to resume Tuesday
Chicago AccuWeather: Cloudy and cool Tuesday
Brett Kavanaugh's former Yale classmate speaks out
Murder victim's Fitbit leads to alleged killer, her stepfather
Hospital staff line hallways in 'Walk of Respect' for organ donor
Show More
Amazon raising minimum wage for US workers to $15 per hour
Vegas Strip goes dark for shooting anniversary
Cubs, Rockies set for NL Wild Card game at Wrigley Field Tuesday
'Great Gatsby' home in Lake Forest sells for $685K
4 shot, 2 fatally in car outside South Loop hotel
More News