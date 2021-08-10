Politics

Chicago hosting public forums for input on 2022 budget

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
EMBED <>More Videos

Chicago hosting public forums for input on 2022 budget

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Chicago Office of Budget and Management is working on the city's budget for 2022 and they want your input.

Susie Park, director of the Office of Budget and Management, joined ABC7 Tuesday morning to talk about the forums.

The forums will be held on:

Wednesday, August 11 from 6-8 p.m.
Malcolm X College Gymnasium
1900 W. Jackson Blvd.

Thursday, August 12 from 6-8 p.m.
Truman College
1145 W. Wilson Ave.

Doors will open an hour before each forum for a city department resource fair with information on city programs and services. To register and for more information, go to chicago.gov.2022budget. ASL and Spanish interpreting will be available.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicschicagouptownnear west sidebudget
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Surveillance video shows traffic stop before fatal shooting of officer
Baby found in dresser drawer in NW Side alley: CPD
NY Gov. Cuomo resigning over sexual harassment
Tornado touchdowns reported in western suburbs
IL reports 2,950 COVID cases, 10 deaths
Wis. Ind. added to Chicago Travel Advisory
Gary public school students return to class with masks on
Show More
Chicago temps to feel over 100, Heat Advisory issued
Is Planet Fitness the new Blockbuster?
Senate passes $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill | LIVE
Lightfoot faces biggest test after fatal shooting of CPD officer
SoCal family's dog asks to play with bears in backyard
More TOP STORIES News