Chicago Bulls select Illinois' Ayo Dosunmu with 38th pick in draft

Ayo Dosunmu at a NBA Draft watch party in University Village

CHICAGO -- The Chicago Bulls drafted Illinois star guard Ayo Dosunmu with the No. 38 pick on Thursday, adding an aggressive backcourt scorer who helped the Illini emerge as one of the nation's best teams.

A Chicago product, Dosunmu 20.1 points, 6.3 rebounds, and 5.3 assists and helped lead Illinois to the Big Ten Tournament championship. The top-seeded Illini lost to Loyola Chicago in the second round of the NCAA Tournament as a struggling Dosunmu finished with nine points and six turnovers.

The Bulls traded their first-round pick to Orlando as part of the midseason deal for Nikola Vucevic, assuming the two-time All-Star center would help them make a playoff run last year. It didn't work out that way.

The Magic wound up with the No. 8 pick when Chicago landed outside the top four in the lottery and took Michigan swingman Franz Wagner.

The Bulls finished 11th in the Eastern Conference at 31-41, two games behind Charlotte for the final play-in spot and out of the postseason for the fourth straight year. They think they are on the right track after their first year with Arturas Karnisovas leading the basketball operation and Billy Donovan coaching them.

Led by U.S. Olympian Zach LaVine and Vucevic, the Bulls believe they have the makings of a core that can propel them in the East. But they also have plenty of work to do to make it happen and no shortage of big decisions along the way.

They have a deadline Saturday to extend a one-year, $9 million qualifying offer to Lauri Markkanen. That would make him a restricted free agent and allow the Bulls to match an offer he receives or find a trade partner.

The 7-footer from Finland shot a career-high 48% overall and 40.2% on 3-pointers. But he also lost his starting job in another injury-filled season and averaged career lows in points (13.6) and rebounds (5.3).

Veterans Thaddeus Young and Tomas Satoransky have partially guaranteed contracts. The Bulls could part with them to create more cap space.
