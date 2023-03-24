10-year-old Chicago-area pediatric patient reflects on VIP 76ers vs Bulls game

The Chicago Bulls surprised 10-year-old Ben Krueger, who has spent his childhood fighting seizures and a stroke, with a VIP trip to his first game.

NILES, Ill. (WLS) -- The 10-year-old boy who has spent his childhood fighting seizures and a stroke reflected on his VIP trip with the Chicago Bulls Friday.

Ben Krueger is a patient from Advocate Children's Hospital.

He and his family flew with the team to Philadelphia earlier this week.

"I was so surprised when they came in. Like, this cannot be happening," Krueger said.

SEE MORE: Chicago Bulls surprise 10-year-old pediatric patient with VIP trip to Philly game

The Chicago Bulls surprised Krueger earlier this month with a chance of a lifetime to attend his first Bulls game, with a VIP invitation from players Alex Caruso and Jevonte Green, in-person, to see them play in Philadelphia.

Krueger's love for the Bulls is something he's cherished while being a longtime patient at Advocate Children's Hospital.

"He's so resilient. He works so hard, and we're so proud and so thankful that we get this opportunity," his father Kenny Krueger said.

When he was just 5 months old, Ben suffered a stroke and seizure that left him weak on his left side. He spent years in physical and speech therapies, and suffered another seizure in December due to complications with meningitis.

Despite his health woes, his determination shines so bright that even Benny the Bull and these Chicago players can't ignore it.