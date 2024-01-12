Michael Jordan headlines inaugural class for Chicago Bulls' Ring of Honor ceremony

The Chicago Bulls are hosting a gala at the United Center Thursday ahead of the Ring of Honor ceremony Friday, which will honor the 1995-96 team.

CHICAGO -- The Bulls will hold their inaugural Ring of Honor ceremony Friday night at the United Center.

Michael Jordan, Scottie Pippen and Dennis Rodman are the headliners for the inaugural class.

The ceremony will be still be held despite a major winter storm that moved through the Chicago area Friday, a Bulls spokesperson confirmed.

The first class includes 13 men and the 1995-96 team, which went 72-10 and won the NBA title. The franchise plans to honor the group with a couple of events in January.

The inaugural class also includes Phil Jackson, Jerry Krause, Artis Gilmore, Jerry Sloan, Toni Kukoc, Bob Love, Chet Walker, Johnny "Red" Kerr, Tex Winter and Dick Klein. Jackson coached the 1995-96 team, which had Jordan, Pippen, Rodman and Kukoc, with Krause leading the front office and Winter serving as an assistant coach.

The Bulls face off against the Golden State Warriors Friday night as well.

"The Chicago Bulls Ring of Honor will be a first-of-its-kind celebration honoring many of the legends who have helped shape our organization over the past 57 years," Bulls President Michael Reinsdorf said in a release. "They have deep connections to our fans and community and represent a spirit of competition, hard work and toughness."

The Ring of Honor festivities include a private gala at the United Center on Jan. 11 and a halftime presentation during a Jan. 12 game against Golden State. Warriors coach Steve Kerr also played on the 1995-96 Bulls team.

The franchise plans to add to its Ring of Honor every two years, so the next class will be inducted in 2026. The criteria for players' inclusion include spending at least three seasons with the team and being retired from basketball for at least three years.

ABC7 Chicago contributed to this report.