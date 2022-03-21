burglary

Smash-and-grab crew member charged in Burberry burglaries, 8 other thefts: Chicago police

$150K in merchandise stolen in Michigan Avenue burglaries, police said
EMBED <>More Videos

Push for higher penalties in prosecuting smash-and-grab rings

CHICAGO -- Chicago police say they arrested a crew member of a smash-and-grab burglary team that stole $180,000 in cash and merchandise in a series of burglaries since last fall.

Dion Butts, 24, was arrested Sunday in Hillside after police identified him as one of several people who took part in 10 burglaries, Chicago police said.

Butts was charged in seven of the same burglaries as Tacarre Harper, who was charged in February as the alleged ringleader of the crew. They allegedly targeted liquor, electronics and clothing stores.

RELATED: Smash-and-grabs: Push for higher penalties, flexibility in prosecuting organized retail theft rings

Much of the stolen proceeds - $150,000 - came from two burglaries at the high-end Burberry store on the Magnificent Mile on Jan. 4 and Jan. 6, officials said. In both instances, the men allegedly pulled on the door until it popped open and stole pricy clothing and accessories.

Shortly before the second burglary at Burberry, prosecutors said the crew hit two Lakeview markets before winding up on Gov. JB Pritzker's block in the Gold Coast, where a private surveillance camera caught four of them dumping cash registers and other items.

RELATED: Chicago smash-and-grab 'ringleader' charged in Gold Coast Burberry burglaries, CPD says

Butts was charged in the following burglaries:

- Nov. 26 in the 6100 block of West Diversey Avenue

- Nov. 26 in the 1500-block of North Cicero Avenue
- Nov. 26 in the 2000-block of West Division Street
- Jan 4 and Jan. 6 in the 600-block of North Michigan Avenue
- Jan. 6 in the 2900-block of North Broadway
- Jan. 6 in the 400-block of West Belmont

- Jan. 14 in the 1100-block of West 18th Street
- Jan. 17 in the 3600-block of West 26th Street
- Feb. 3 in the 5800-block of West North Avenue

Butts, from Hillside, was expected to appear in court later Monday on 10 felony counts of burglary.

The video in the player above is from an earlier report.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2022.)
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagostreetervilleburglarychicago crimebreak insmash and grabmagnificent mile
BURGLARY
9 vehicles stolen from luxury dealership on NW Side, police say
Video shows theft of nearly $40K in merchandise from West Side store
Loop burglary: Merchandise stolen from Macy's on State Street
Video shows man flung onto street trying to stop CA car burglary
TOP STORIES
New features coming to Chicago airports as travel returns
2 killed in Will County crash: ISP
CPS planning August start date for 2022-2023 school year
Historic SCOTUS confirmation hearing for Ketanji Brown Jackson: LIVE
'Free Cone Day' at Dairy Queen returns March 21
2 dead in murder-suicide that prompted South Chicago SWAT response
America's most popular dog? Here's the top 10 list
Show More
Ukraine rejects Russian demand for surrender in Mariupol
Chinese airliner with 132 aboard crashes, officials say
9 vehicles stolen from luxury dealership on NW Side, police say
McDonald's Szechuan sauce is returning for a limited time
Chicago Weather: Partly sunny and warm Monday
More TOP STORIES News