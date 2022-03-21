Smash-and-grab crew member charged in Burberry burglaries, 8 other thefts: Chicago police

CHICAGO -- Chicago police say they arrested a crew member of a smash-and-grab burglary team that stole $180,000 in cash and merchandise in a series of burglaries since last fall.Dion Butts, 24, was arrested Sunday in Hillside after police identified him as one of several people who took part in 10 burglaries, Chicago police said.Butts was charged in seven of the same burglaries as Tacarre Harper, who was charged in February as the alleged ringleader of the crew. They allegedly targeted liquor, electronics and clothing stores.Much of the stolen proceeds - $150,000 - came from two burglaries at the high-end Burberry store on the Magnificent Mile on Jan. 4 and Jan. 6, officials said. In both instances, the men allegedly pulled on the door until it popped open and stole pricy clothing and accessories.Shortly before the second burglary at Burberry, prosecutors said the crew hit two Lakeview markets before winding up on Gov. JB Pritzker's block in the Gold Coast, where a private surveillance camera caught four of them dumping cash registers and other items.Butts was charged in the following burglaries:- Nov. 26 in the 6100 block of West Diversey Avenue- Nov. 26 in the 1500-block of North Cicero Avenue- Nov. 26 in the 2000-block of West Division Street- Jan 4 and Jan. 6 in the 600-block of North Michigan Avenue- Jan. 6 in the 2900-block of North Broadway- Jan. 6 in the 400-block of West Belmont- Jan. 14 in the 1100-block of West 18th Street- Jan. 17 in the 3600-block of West 26th Street- Feb. 3 in the 5800-block of West North AvenueButts, from Hillside, was expected to appear in court later Monday on 10 felony counts of burglary.