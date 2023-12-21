Edgewater Beach burglary: Chicago police investigating after North Side deli broken into

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police are investigating a burglary at a North Side deli that took place early Thursday morning.

CPD said officers responded to reports of a burglary just after 3 a.m. in the 5700-block of North Sheridan Road in the city's Edgewater Beach neighborhood and found the front door of a grocery store had been damaged and opened.

CPD said miscellaneous items were taken, and no one was in custody later Thursday morning.

Area Three Detectives are investigating.

Video of the scene showed damage at Hollywood Deli, located at 5700 N. Sheridan Road.

