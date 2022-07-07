surveillance

Chicago crime: City holds informational webinar about rebates for security cameras, equipment

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago is hosting a free webinar Thursday about the city's home and business protection program.

Hosts will give an overview about rebates that cover security cameras and more. It starts at 10:00 a.m. Thursday morning.

The programprovides rebates up to certain limits that cover the costs of outdoor security cameras, one year of cloud storage for video footage, outdoor motion sensor lighting, vehicle GPS trackers and subscription costs. The city encourages all Chicago residents, as well as business, religious, and non-profit organizations to take advantage of the program.

To register for the webinar, please visit www.Chicago.gov/BusinessEducation.

