Coronavirus update: City of Chicago cancels major Spring, Summer events and festivals

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Several major Spring and Summer events in Chicago have been cancelled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Department of Cultural Affairs and Special Events announced the cancellation of the Memorial Day Parade as well as the Gospel, House and Chicago Blues Festivals.
The events that normally attract tens of thousands of people downtown were scheduled for May and June.
Permits for filming and special events will not be issued through May 15 and the opening of the Chicago City markets has also been postponed until after May 15.
According to the DCASE website, the city is partnering with the Arts for Illinois Relief Fund which provides financial relief to workers and organizations in the creative industries impacted by the coronavirus.
