A state trooper and four others were injured in a crash on Chicago's South Side involving a stolen car, CFD said.

State trooper, 4 others injured in crash involving suspected stolen car in Chatham

CHICAGO -- An Illinois State Police trooper was among five people injured in a car crash involving a suspected stolen car Thursday night in Chatham on the South Side, officials said.

The crash happened around 9:30 p.m. near East 83rd Street and South State Street, according to Chicago fire officials.

Two children, one believed to be 10 years old, were transported to Comer Children's Hospital. Another child was taken to St. Bernard Hospital. The trooper and another adult also were taken to St. Bernard Hospital, according to the fire department.

All five were listed in good condition, officials said.

No other information was immediately available.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2023.)