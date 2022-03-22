fatal crash

Chicago crash: 2 dead, 2 critically injured in Washington Park, CFD officials say

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Two people died and two more were injured in a single vehicle crash in Washington Park Monday night.

Chicago police said the SUV, which was carrying four people including the driver, was driving east on Morgan Drive when it sideswiped a silver Chrysler sedan also driving east. It then veered off the road and struck a tree.


Three people were trapped in the car and had to be extracted. One person was ejected, fire officials said.

Two of the victims were pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Fire Department. The other two were taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition.

Police said the two victims who died were the 35-year-old driver of the SUV and a 23-year-old woman. The two people hospitalized were a 19-year-old man and a 21-year-old man. Their names have not yet been released.


The driver of the Chrysler was not injured and refused treatment at the scene.

No further details were released. Area One detectives are investigating.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagowashington parkcar crashfatal crashchicago fire department
Copyright © 2022 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FATAL CRASH
2 Steger men killed in Will County crash: ISP
Pedestrian, 2 state troopers killed in Philadelphia crash
Car runs into Carnival revelers in Belgium, killing 6
Woman killed in NW Side hit-and-run on way home from church
TOP STORIES
Marine from Palos Hills stabbed to death in Boston
Down payment wire fraud scams cost victims tens of thousands
Suburban doctor returns from Ukraine: 'The situation is catastrophic'
Batavia crash on Kirk Road leaves 2 dead, 2 injured
Willie Wilson to give away $1M in gas in Chicago area: UPDATED LIST
Chicago Weather: Wet, cooler Tuesday
COVID outbreak prompts return to masks at North Side school
Show More
Chinese airliner with 132 aboard crashes, officials say
IN gov. vetoes transgender girls sports ban, signs no-permit gun bill
Man charged in Burberry break-ins, 8 other Chicago burglaries: CPD
Another guilty plea on table in Chicago case connected to El Chapo
Those with Down syndrome still face obstacles in how they're perceived
More TOP STORIES News