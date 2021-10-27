Homan Square attempted car theft suspect arrested after Chicago police say he returned to scene

CHICAGO -- A man was arrested after he tried to steal a car at gunpoint from a Homan Square gas station Tuesday, then returned to the scene half an hour later as police were talking to the victim, police said.

Darrell Mitchell, 20, was taken into custody after he was identified by the victim as the man who approached him in the 3800-block of West Roosevelt Road and tried to take his car, firing a shot as he fled, police said.

Mitchell returned to the scene about 30 minutes later, police said.

He was charged with attempted vehicle hijacking, aggravated discharge of a firearm and attempted robbery. He was due in bond court Wednesday.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2021.)

