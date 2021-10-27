Homan Square attempted car theft suspect arrested after Chicago police say he returned to scene

Darrell Mitchell, 20, was taken into custody after he was identified by the victim as the man who approached him in the 3800-block of West Roosevelt Road and tried to take his car, firing a shot as he fled, police said.
Mitchell returned to the scene about 30 minutes later, police said.
Chicago carjacking: 1 in custody after SUV taken at gunpoint crashes on South Side
He was charged with attempted vehicle hijacking, aggravated discharge of a firearm and attempted robbery. He was due in bond court Wednesday.
The video in this story is from a previous report
(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2021.)