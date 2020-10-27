Baby reported car stolen in Marquette Park was not in car, Chicago police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police said a 7-month old baby boy who was reported missing after a car was stolen was never in the car.
Police said early Tuesday morning that he child was with an babysitter when the car was stolen.
On Monday police said a 30-year-old woman, the baby's mother, went into a convenience store in the 2700-block of West 71st Street at about 12:46 p.m. When she was done, she found her car had been taken by an unknown person, who took off northbound on California.
At the time, Chicago police said the vehicle had been left running while the mother was inside the store, and that a 7-month-old boy was inside the car at the time it was taken.
It is unclear why authorities believed the boy was in the car.
A witness saw the mother chasing down the car.
"I just heard a young lady hollering about somebody took her car with her baby in it," said Denise Edwards, witness.
